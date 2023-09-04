Sustainable agriculture is need of the hour: NALSAR V-C

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) celebrated its ninth foundation day on Sunday. Delivering the commemorative address, National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law Vice-Chancellor Professor Krishna Deva Rao said that agriculture is of paramount importance with regard to the protection and sustenance of the environment.

“The challenge before us is to feed the growing global population while safeguarding our ecosystems and natural resources for generations to come,” Rao said. The Vice-Chancellor pointed out that while the Green Revolution ensured self-sufficiency for India’s cereal needs, its long-term impacts - degrading topsoil, declining groundwater levels, contamination of water bodies, and reduced biodiversity - are now evident. Thus, sustainable agriculture is the need of the hour for the sustained development of India.

On the occasion, he also shared NALSAR’s innovative legal-aid programme for farmers called Agri-Legal Aid Clinic. Launched with the support of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority, the programme can help in resolving labour, water, land, and other problems faced by farmers. According to Rao, NALSAR is keen on working with PJTSAU to achieve sustainable agriculture. On the occasion, Dr. E A Siddiq, former deputy director general of crop science at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) was conferred with the PJTSAU Life Time Achievement Award.

HYDERABAD: The Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) celebrated its ninth foundation day on Sunday. Delivering the commemorative address, National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law Vice-Chancellor Professor Krishna Deva Rao said that agriculture is of paramount importance with regard to the protection and sustenance of the environment. “The challenge before us is to feed the growing global population while safeguarding our ecosystems and natural resources for generations to come,” Rao said. The Vice-Chancellor pointed out that while the Green Revolution ensured self-sufficiency for India’s cereal needs, its long-term impacts - degrading topsoil, declining groundwater levels, contamination of water bodies, and reduced biodiversity - are now evident. Thus, sustainable agriculture is the need of the hour for the sustained development of India. On the occasion, he also shared NALSAR’s innovative legal-aid programme for farmers called Agri-Legal Aid Clinic. Launched with the support of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority, the programme can help in resolving labour, water, land, and other problems faced by farmers. According to Rao, NALSAR is keen on working with PJTSAU to achieve sustainable agriculture. On the occasion, Dr. E A Siddiq, former deputy director general of crop science at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) was conferred with the PJTSAU Life Time Achievement Award.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });