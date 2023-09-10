Home States Telangana

Like Shiva Mala, wear Sonia Mala: Revanth

A Revanth Reddy lashed out at BRS and BJP, accusing them of conspiring against his party, saying that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has amassed about Rs 1 lakh crore.

Published: 10th September 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Saturday called upon Congress activists to take “Sonia Deeksha” similar to “Ayyappa Deeksha” to bring the party to power. “Like Ayyappa and Shiva Mala, embrace “Congress Deeksha” by wearing “Sonia Mala” and strive for the party,” Revanth said, addressing a training session for the party’s block, Mandal and district presidents here. He also asked Congress leaders to appoint booth-level agents to drive the party towards attaining ‘Indiramma Rajyam’.

The session was attended by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, MLA D Sridhar Babu, and senior leaders B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy, SA Sampath and Ponnam Prabhakar. 

Revanth lashed out at BRS and BJP, accusing them of conspiring against his party. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has amassed about Rs 1 lakh crore. “Even Razakars did not loot the State to this extent,” he said. Stating that the State unit has registered about 43 lakh members, Revanth asked the party leaders to win the confidence of 90 lakh voters to win 90 Assembly seats in Telangana.  

Madhu Yaskhi detained

Meanwhile, Madhu Yaskhi was detained by the police near Charminar on Saturday evening for allegedly displaying a poster with the caption “Todu Dongalu” (roughly translated as joint thieves) with pictures of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congressBJPTPCCA Revanth ReddyBRSSonia DeekshaAyyappa Deeksha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp