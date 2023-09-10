Like Shiva Mala, wear Sonia Mala: Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Saturday called upon Congress activists to take “Sonia Deeksha” similar to “Ayyappa Deeksha” to bring the party to power. “Like Ayyappa and Shiva Mala, embrace “Congress Deeksha” by wearing “Sonia Mala” and strive for the party,” Revanth said, addressing a training session for the party’s block, Mandal and district presidents here. He also asked Congress leaders to appoint booth-level agents to drive the party towards attaining ‘Indiramma Rajyam’.

The session was attended by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, MLA D Sridhar Babu, and senior leaders B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy, SA Sampath and Ponnam Prabhakar.

Revanth lashed out at BRS and BJP, accusing them of conspiring against his party. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has amassed about Rs 1 lakh crore. “Even Razakars did not loot the State to this extent,” he said. Stating that the State unit has registered about 43 lakh members, Revanth asked the party leaders to win the confidence of 90 lakh voters to win 90 Assembly seats in Telangana.

Madhu Yaskhi detained

Meanwhile, Madhu Yaskhi was detained by the police near Charminar on Saturday evening for allegedly displaying a poster with the caption “Todu Dongalu” (roughly translated as joint thieves) with pictures of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

