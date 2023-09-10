Thakre releases book on Bhatti’s ‘People’s March’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A book on the padayatra undertaken by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was released by AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday. Vikramarka said that revolutionary balladeer Gaddar named his padayatra as “People’s March”.

The event was attended by manifesto committee chairman and MLA D Sridhar Babu, AICC secretaries Mansoor Ali Khan and Rohit Chaudury, AICC programmes implementation committee chairman P Balram Naik, former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah and a host of other senior leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Thakre said that every step taken by Vikramarka during his padayatra will lead the party towards victory. He said that the CLP leader exposed the “anti-people” policies of the BRS and BJP governments.

Sridhar Babu said that the CLP leader undertook his padayatra with the inspiration drawn from Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to bring the party to power by gathering first-hand information from various sections of society on the issues they are facing.

