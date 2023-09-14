Home States Telangana

Rahul an outdated leader, says BRS MLC K Kavitha

Rahul Gandhi and his party failed to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 14th September 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 09:18 AM

JAGTIAL: Stating that the Congress symbolises corruption, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday said that Rahul Gandhi is an outdated leader, who fails to update himself on the political and other developments in the country.

Speaking at a BRS “Athmeeya Sammelanam” programme held in Jagtial, she also said that the Congress leader was unable to keep pace with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “Rahul Gandhi and his party failed to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As a result, the BJP emerged as an alternative at the national level,” she said.

“The Congress is steeped in corruption. It symbolises corruption. That’s why the country has rejected it,” the BRS leader said. “The Congress has no commitment to the people of this country. It lacks vision and ideas. Hence, it is copying the BRS schemes and announcing them as their so called declarations,” she added.

Ridiculing Rahul Gandhi as well as AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for announcing that the Congress will issue podu pattas to tribal farmers if the Congress is voted to power in the State, she claimed that the BRS government has already issued pattas to such farmers.

