4K from Maharashtra registered as voters in Bodhan, claims BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation of BJP leaders, led by Nizamabad MP D Arvind and former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy, met the chief electoral officer at the latter’s office in BRK Bhavan on Friday and requested him to appoint a special officer to oversee the verification, registration and deletion from the voter's list in Bodhan Assembly constituency.

The BJP leaders alleged that out of 11,402 new applications received for enrolment in eight polling booths in the constituency, 4,024 applications came from Muslims from neighbouring Maharashtra and that most of the new applicants in those booths were from Muslims.

Pointing out that the authorities even received a few applications with a public toilet mentioned as an address, the delegation alleged that many fake voters had already been enrolled, and their names were in the draft list published on August 21.

Stating that they had requested the election returning officer to conduct door-to-door verification to delete the fake voter's names, they said that the booth-level officers were under pressure from the local MLA, and were not conducting such verifications.

