Orthopaedics developing ‘Atmanirbhar robot’ for affordable surgeries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Orthopaedic surgeons in the State are developing an ‘Atmanirbhar robot’ to minimise cost and provide precision treatment for patients. At the Arthroplasty Arthroscopy Summit held by Telangana Orthopaedic Surgeon’s Association (TOSA) and Twin Cities Orthopaedic Society (TCOS) on Sunday, it was revealed that the surgeons are in talks with technocrats and start-ups to develop a prototype robot for orthopaedic care. The summit was attended by over a 100 orthopaedic surgeons from across Telangana. Close to 50 orthopaedic procedures and techniques were imparted under one roof in a day, by renowned national and local faculty. The seventh summit was organised in association with Apollo institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR) at Jubilee Hills.

The seminar was of the opinion that a senior surgeon gives equal and parallel results to a robot. “Though robotic surgery is yet to be proven through long term results and research, it has definitely proved handy in cup positioning in hip replacement surgery and also in severe deformity knee replacements. An Atmanirbhar robot could be the answer to reduce costs for patients in India without compromising on precision,” said Dr Mithin Aachi, a senior ortho and joint replacement surgeon at Apollo Hospitals. The delegates felt that making such robots in India perhaps will be the best way to cut costs of manufacture and procurement.

The summit focussed on newer frontiers in orthopaedic care using technology, especially robotic and artificial intelligence-dependent treatments, to enable greater surgical precision, speedy patient recovery and reduce the burden of treatment cost on patients. Robotic knee replacement as a new revolution in joint replacement surgery aims at accuracy and better patient outcomes. The seminar visualised tremendous potential in technology revolutionising orthopaedic treatment.

The experts also highlighted that rich plasma is a good and proven way to slow down many pathologies in the knee. However it was observed that the failures were due to deformity being severe, experts in joint pathology not being involved and proper indications not being followed.Osteotomies, minimal invasive fixations and angle corrections were the other new modalities in joint preservation, which were discussed at the seminar.

Robo=doc?

Attendees of the seventh Arthroplasty Arthroscopy Summit were of the opinion that a senior surgeon gives equal and parallel results to a robot

HYDERABAD: Orthopaedic surgeons in the State are developing an ‘Atmanirbhar robot’ to minimise cost and provide precision treatment for patients. At the Arthroplasty Arthroscopy Summit held by Telangana Orthopaedic Surgeon’s Association (TOSA) and Twin Cities Orthopaedic Society (TCOS) on Sunday, it was revealed that the surgeons are in talks with technocrats and start-ups to develop a prototype robot for orthopaedic care. The summit was attended by over a 100 orthopaedic surgeons from across Telangana. Close to 50 orthopaedic procedures and techniques were imparted under one roof in a day, by renowned national and local faculty. The seventh summit was organised in association with Apollo institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR) at Jubilee Hills. The seminar was of the opinion that a senior surgeon gives equal and parallel results to a robot. “Though robotic surgery is yet to be proven through long term results and research, it has definitely proved handy in cup positioning in hip replacement surgery and also in severe deformity knee replacements. An Atmanirbhar robot could be the answer to reduce costs for patients in India without compromising on precision,” said Dr Mithin Aachi, a senior ortho and joint replacement surgeon at Apollo Hospitals. The delegates felt that making such robots in India perhaps will be the best way to cut costs of manufacture and procurement. The summit focussed on newer frontiers in orthopaedic care using technology, especially robotic and artificial intelligence-dependent treatments, to enable greater surgical precision, speedy patient recovery and reduce the burden of treatment cost on patients. Robotic knee replacement as a new revolution in joint replacement surgery aims at accuracy and better patient outcomes. The seminar visualised tremendous potential in technology revolutionising orthopaedic treatment. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The experts also highlighted that rich plasma is a good and proven way to slow down many pathologies in the knee. However it was observed that the failures were due to deformity being severe, experts in joint pathology not being involved and proper indications not being followed.Osteotomies, minimal invasive fixations and angle corrections were the other new modalities in joint preservation, which were discussed at the seminar. Robo=doc? Attendees of the seventh Arthroplasty Arthroscopy Summit were of the opinion that a senior surgeon gives equal and parallel results to a robot