Telangana govt to extend free power scheme to Muslim washermen

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Tuesday decided to provide free power up to 250 units per month for Dhobi Ghats and laundry shops owned by Muslim washermen in the State.

The State government, which has been implementing this scheme since 2021, has decided to extend the benefits to the Muslims following a representation made by AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Accordingly, the Backward Classes Welfare Department will implement this free electricity scheme to Muslim washermen.

The government will soon release other details of the scheme, including eligibility criteria and the documents required to apply for the scheme.

