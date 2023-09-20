Home States Telangana

Telangana govt to extend free power scheme to Muslim washermen

The government will soon release other details of the scheme, including eligibility criteria and the documents required to apply for the scheme.

Published: 20th September 2023 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid, discoms

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Tuesday decided to provide free power up to 250 units per month for Dhobi Ghats and laundry shops owned by Muslim washermen in the State.

The State government, which has been implementing this scheme since 2021, has decided to extend the benefits to the Muslims following a representation made by AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Accordingly, the Backward Classes Welfare Department will implement this free electricity scheme to Muslim washermen.

The government will soon release other details of the scheme, including eligibility criteria and the documents required to apply for the scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muslim washermen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp