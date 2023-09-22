Home States Telangana

Telangana HC gives nod for recruitment of 177 junior assistants in SCCL

The SCCL also informed the court that the evaluation of papers was completed and 49,328 candidates had cleared the examination.

Published: 22nd September 2023

Telangana High Court

Representational image of Telangana High Court. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief for around 50,000 candidates, the Telangana High Court on Thursday gave the green signal for the recruitment of junior assistants in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) based on the written test conducted last year.

Setting aside the judgement of a single judge, a division bench, comprising Justice Abhinandan Kumar Shavili and Justice J Anil Kumar, gave its nod for the recruitment of junior assistants. Reacting to the orders, SCCL director (Finance) N Balram said that the recruitment process would be completed very shortly.

The SCCL issued a notification and conducted a written examination at 187 centres on September 4, 2022, to fill up 177 junior assistant posts. As many as 98,882 candidates appeared for the written test conducted under the supervision of JNTUH. However, some candidates raised objections and approached the court urging it to scrap the examination.

A single-judge bench of the High Court ordered the cancellation of the examination,  which was challenged by the SCCL management. During the hearing, the SCCL informed the two-member bench that the examination was conducted in a free and fair manner and its cancellation would be detrimental to over 70,000 candidates.

The SCCL also informed the court that the evaluation of papers was completed and 49,328 candidates had cleared the examination. Finally, the court directed the SCCL to continue the recruitment process based on the written examination.

