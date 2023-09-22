Telangana ‘Bartan Banks’ to combat single-use plastic menace

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To combat the rampant usage of single-use plastics, the Telangana MAUD department has unveiled a novel initiative — the “Bartan Bank”.The Bartan Bank will offer stainless steel utensils such as plates, glasses, bowls and spoons as alternatives to disposable plastics during functions, social gatherings and religious events. These reusable utensils will be available at nominal rent.

With an average setup cost of Rs 1.75 lakh, each Bartan Bank has the capacity to cater to events attended by 500 to 1,000 participants. This initiative is not only economically sustainable — the rent is about half of the market rate — it is also environmentally responsible.

The MAUD plans to establish Bartan Banks in all 32 district headquarters and municipalities in collaboration with Self-Help Groups and Community-Based Organisations, including slum and town-level federations.

Inaugurating a Bartan Bank on Thursday, TS Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas MD Pamela Satpathy urged the people to actively discourage single-use plastics. “This initiative is a step forward in aligning with the principles of Pattana Pragathi and the Telangana New Municipalities Act of 2019, both of which stress the reduction of plastic usage and the banning of single-use plastics,” she said.

Bartan Banks are not only a livelihood intervention for SHG women but also a systematic and eco-friendly strategy to combat the pervasive use of plastics, particularly during events and social gatherings, Satpathy added.

Speaking to TNIE, CDMA officials said that every event or function leaves behind a huge trail of waste. “Every disposable item, whether biodegradable or not, ends up in the dumping yard. These days, people are opting for plastic disposals for even small functions or events. Due to this, a lot of waste is being generated,” a CDMA official pointed out.

“Through Bartan Bank, we plan to tackle and reduce single-use plastics. The Bartan Bank functions on the lines of tent houses that provide stainless steel utensils for cooking and serving food at wedding or birthday parties and other events where there is a sizable gathering,” the official added.

HYDERABAD: To combat the rampant usage of single-use plastics, the Telangana MAUD department has unveiled a novel initiative — the “Bartan Bank”.The Bartan Bank will offer stainless steel utensils such as plates, glasses, bowls and spoons as alternatives to disposable plastics during functions, social gatherings and religious events. These reusable utensils will be available at nominal rent. With an average setup cost of Rs 1.75 lakh, each Bartan Bank has the capacity to cater to events attended by 500 to 1,000 participants. This initiative is not only economically sustainable — the rent is about half of the market rate — it is also environmentally responsible. The MAUD plans to establish Bartan Banks in all 32 district headquarters and municipalities in collaboration with Self-Help Groups and Community-Based Organisations, including slum and town-level federations.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Inaugurating a Bartan Bank on Thursday, TS Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas MD Pamela Satpathy urged the people to actively discourage single-use plastics. “This initiative is a step forward in aligning with the principles of Pattana Pragathi and the Telangana New Municipalities Act of 2019, both of which stress the reduction of plastic usage and the banning of single-use plastics,” she said. Bartan Banks are not only a livelihood intervention for SHG women but also a systematic and eco-friendly strategy to combat the pervasive use of plastics, particularly during events and social gatherings, Satpathy added. Speaking to TNIE, CDMA officials said that every event or function leaves behind a huge trail of waste. “Every disposable item, whether biodegradable or not, ends up in the dumping yard. These days, people are opting for plastic disposals for even small functions or events. Due to this, a lot of waste is being generated,” a CDMA official pointed out. “Through Bartan Bank, we plan to tackle and reduce single-use plastics. The Bartan Bank functions on the lines of tent houses that provide stainless steel utensils for cooking and serving food at wedding or birthday parties and other events where there is a sizable gathering,” the official added.