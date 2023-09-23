Telangana High Court cancels TSPSC Group 1 preliminary exams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Saturday granted a plea seeking cancellation of the preliminary examination for recruitment of Group-I cadre officers which took place on June 11, 2023.

Justice P. Madhavi Devi pronounced the verdict and allowed the writ petition after three people filed a petition for the cancellation of the exam conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission and sought an order to reconduct the examination.

The petitioners argued that TSPSC conducted the test without obtaining the biometrics of the candidates appearing for the exam. They also maintained that the OMR (Optical Memory Read) sheet issued to the candidates did not contain the hall ticket number.

The judge ordered the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to conduct a new Preliminary Examination. This new examination is to adhere to all the general instructions outlined in the initial notification, including the use of biometric identification without any exceptions.

The court also expressed dissatisfaction with the way the TSPSC handled the case, particularly in regard to the counter affidavit it submitted. The court noted that the TSPSC had not taken the necessary care to verify the details of the candidates who participated in the examination. This discrepancy was evident when comparing the information provided in a Web Note dated 28.06.2023, which stated that 2,33,506 candidates had appeared for the examination, with the counter affidavit filed on 12.07.2023, which claimed that only 2,33,248 candidates had participated.

This inconsistency raised concerns about the Commission's diligence in both conducting the examination and accurately documenting candidate data.

Furthermore, the court emphasized that compliance with the Commission's instructions was both mandatory and binding for both the Commission itself and the candidates. While the Commission had the authority to modify these instructions, it was obligated to do so through the issuance of an addendum, as was done in the case of the Group-IV Examination. The failure to follow this procedure meant that the Commission was obliged to adhere to the existing instructions without exceptions.

(with inputs from online desk)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Saturday granted a plea seeking cancellation of the preliminary examination for recruitment of Group-I cadre officers which took place on June 11, 2023. Justice P. Madhavi Devi pronounced the verdict and allowed the writ petition after three people filed a petition for the cancellation of the exam conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission and sought an order to reconduct the examination. The petitioners argued that TSPSC conducted the test without obtaining the biometrics of the candidates appearing for the exam. They also maintained that the OMR (Optical Memory Read) sheet issued to the candidates did not contain the hall ticket number. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The judge ordered the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to conduct a new Preliminary Examination. This new examination is to adhere to all the general instructions outlined in the initial notification, including the use of biometric identification without any exceptions. The court also expressed dissatisfaction with the way the TSPSC handled the case, particularly in regard to the counter affidavit it submitted. The court noted that the TSPSC had not taken the necessary care to verify the details of the candidates who participated in the examination. This discrepancy was evident when comparing the information provided in a Web Note dated 28.06.2023, which stated that 2,33,506 candidates had appeared for the examination, with the counter affidavit filed on 12.07.2023, which claimed that only 2,33,248 candidates had participated. This inconsistency raised concerns about the Commission's diligence in both conducting the examination and accurately documenting candidate data. Furthermore, the court emphasized that compliance with the Commission's instructions was both mandatory and binding for both the Commission itself and the candidates. While the Commission had the authority to modify these instructions, it was obligated to do so through the issuance of an addendum, as was done in the case of the Group-IV Examination. The failure to follow this procedure meant that the Commission was obliged to adhere to the existing instructions without exceptions. (with inputs from online desk)