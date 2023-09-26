Telangana villages Pembarthi, Chandlapur recognised by Centre as ‘best tourism villages’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Giving a boost to rural tourism and celebrating cultural heritage, the Centre has recognised two villages from Telangana under the ‘Best Tourism Village’ category on Monday. Pembarthi in Jangaon District and Chandlapur in Siddipet District have been selected for this honour, set to be awarded on the occasion of World Tourism Day on September 27.

Pembarthi has a storied history of handicrafts dating back to the Kakatiya dynasty. Chandlapur in Siddipet district is celebrated for its intricate and exquisite handloom production, particularly its ‘Gollabhama’ sarees.

The Central Nodal Agency for Rural Tourism, under the Ministry of Tourism, initiated the ‘Best Tourism Village Competition’ to acknowledge and support villages committed to preserving their cultural heritage while promoting sustainable development through tourism.

The evaluation process was based on various parameters aligned with the United Nations World Tourism Organization Best Tourism Village competition, including cultural and natural resources, promotion and conservation of cultural resources, economic sustainability, and social sustainability.

HYDERABAD: Giving a boost to rural tourism and celebrating cultural heritage, the Centre has recognised two villages from Telangana under the ‘Best Tourism Village’ category on Monday. Pembarthi in Jangaon District and Chandlapur in Siddipet District have been selected for this honour, set to be awarded on the occasion of World Tourism Day on September 27. Pembarthi has a storied history of handicrafts dating back to the Kakatiya dynasty. Chandlapur in Siddipet district is celebrated for its intricate and exquisite handloom production, particularly its ‘Gollabhama’ sarees. The Central Nodal Agency for Rural Tourism, under the Ministry of Tourism, initiated the ‘Best Tourism Village Competition’ to acknowledge and support villages committed to preserving their cultural heritage while promoting sustainable development through tourism. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The evaluation process was based on various parameters aligned with the United Nations World Tourism Organization Best Tourism Village competition, including cultural and natural resources, promotion and conservation of cultural resources, economic sustainability, and social sustainability.