Disgruntled MLAs in Telangana start deserting BRS

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the announcement of 115 candidates, a wave of discontent has swept through the BRS ranks, with several sitting MLAs who have been left out of the list either turning rebels or contemplating leaving the ruling party.

Several leaders who had initially expressed willingness to compromise have either left the party or are on the verge of doing so. For instance, Khanapur MLA Ajmeera Rekha Naik has decided to join the Congress, though the exact date remains unclear. On the other hand, Rajesh Reddy, son of MLC Kuchukulla Damodhar Reddy from Mahbubnagar, has already joined the Congress. Sources suggest that the MLC is working behind the scenes to secure his son’s candidacy for the Nagarkurnool Assembly seat.

The most significant blow to the BRS came with the resignation of Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, who has declared his intention to join the Congress. Hanumantha Rao’s departure is being seen as a major loss for the ruling party, given his strong political influence in the Medak and Malkajgiri Assembly segments.

Threat in Mahbubnagar

Speculations are rife about Mahbubnagar MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy mulling a move to the Congress. The MLC, who had hoped for a ticket from the ruling party to contest from the Kalwakurthi Assembly segment, has been disappointed that the BRS had reposed faith in sitting MLA Jaipal Yadav. Narayan Reddy’s departure could pose a threat to the BRS stronghold in Mahbubnagar.

Meanwhile, the Congress seems to be capitalising on these defections, welcoming K Damodhar Reddy’s family and preparing to embrace of Narayan Reddy. Both of them have a robust base in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, giving the Congress an advantage.

Meanwhile, rumours abound that Rathod Babu Rao, the Boath MLA who was replaced by another candidate by BRS, may join the Congress soon. Babu Rao expressed disappointment with the party’s decision, despite his clean record during his tenure.

Confusion in Ghanpur

The Station Ghanpur Assembly segment remains embroiled in confusion, with sitting MLA T Rajaiah initially meeting with party working president KT Rama Rao, which raised speculations about a compromise. However, Rajaiah later clarified that no such compromise had been reached, and he intends to contest the election independently. In Uppal, MLA Beti Subash Reddy’s absence from KT Rama Rao’s programme has raised questions about the unity within the party’s ranks.

Former MLA Vemula Veeresham has already resigned from the party and is expected to join the Congress soon. Meanwhile, the Congress has received a boost with the defection of former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, a Kamma leader who was upset with BRS decision not to allocate the Palair ticket to him.

The series of defections has led to the BRS cadre getting jittery even as the leadership is attempting to reach out to disgruntled leaders, offering them alternative posts in a bid to quell discontent. However, many leaders remain uninterested in continuing with the party.

