Telangana High Court raps TSPSC on conduct of exams

HYDERABAD: Citing serious shortcomings that have resulted in the deaths of unemployed youths, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday expressed strong dissatisfaction with the way the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has been conducting competitive examinations.

The bench, comprising Justices Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Anil Kumar Jukanti, was particularly critical of TSPSC’s handling of these exams, suggesting that the Commission was playing with the lives of countless aspirants. One of the key questions raised by the court was why biometric identification measures had not been implemented in the examination process.

Hearing a writ appeal filed by the Commission, the court also sought detailed information on various aspects of the Group-1 preliminary examinations conducted by TSPSC, specifically about the number of examination centres arranged, the number of candidates who took the exam for the first time, and the number that took it a second time.

The bench also sought information on the total number of examinations conducted by TSPSC in which biometric identification was used, as well as any challenges or difficulties faced by TSPSC in implementing this technology.

The matter was adjourned to Wednesday to allow TSPSC to provide comprehensive details and explanations in response to the court’s queries. The TSPSC had earlier filed a writ appeal challenging the order of a single judge to cancel the Group-I preliminary examination held on June 11, 2022.

The single judge had instructed the TSPSC to conduct a fresh preliminary examination ensuring all instructions outlined in the original notification must be strictly adhered to, including the mandatory use of biometric identification.

