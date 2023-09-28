Leaders eye famed Balapur laddu’s luck

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Like every Ganesh nimajjnam (immersion) eve, the focus invariably is on the ‘Balapur Ganesh laddu’ auction, known to attract attention from residents of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh alike.

However, this year’s auction too is expected to witness even more intense competition than the previous year, given that this is an election year in Telangana.

Political leaders are expected to participate in large numbers since the Balapur laddu is believed to bring luck and success, making it an auspicious symbol for those vying for electoral victory.

In fact, such may be the demand that the bidding is expected to set a new record, easily crossing the Rs 30 lakh mark.

The 21 kg laddu will be auctioned in the presence of thousands of devotees just before the commencement of the centralised immersion processions from Balapur on Thursday.

The Balapur laddu auction has become a cherished annual tradition, held on the final day of the Ganesh idol immersion. The Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi has made arrangements for the auction, which will be witnessed by thousands of people, including residents of nearby villages. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the event.

Gap year due to Covid-19

In 2022, the coveted laddu was secured by Vangeti Laxma Reddy for Rs 24.60 lakh, surpassing the previous year’s bid of Rs 18.90 lakh. The auction did not take place in 2020 due to Covid-19, and the laddu was presented to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao by the members of the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi.

According to Samithi president K Niranjan Reddy, a larger number of participants are expected to enroll in this year’s laddu auction. Prospective bidders are required to register their names by paying a fee of Rs 2,100.

“The Balapur laddu is not merely an item of reverence. It is considered a harbinger of good fortune, prosperity and happiness for the fortunate bidder,” he said.

Apart from Balapur residents, builders, realtors and politicians participate in the auction. The bidding typically spans 15 to 20 minutes, with the committee setting an initial price of Rs 2,100.

Prior to the auction’s commencement, the Samithi conducts a grand Ganesh procession at around 5 am in the village amidst religious rituals.

The procession winds through Balapur village for approximately three hours and culminating at the temple by 9 am. The auction starts soon after.

The genesis

Immediately following the laddu auction, the centralised Ganesh idol immersion procession begins, traversing through the Old City before converging at Hussainsagar for the final immersion.

The tradition of the laddu auction commenced in 1994, with Kolan Krishna Reddy, a native of Balapur village, emerging as the inaugural bidder, securing the laddu for a modest sum of Rs 450.

Interestingly, the same family has participated in most of the auctions and achieved success in nine of the 26 held thus far.

The proceeds from the auction are allocated for temple maintenance, developmental projects and civic amenities in Balapur. In the event that the winning bidder hails from outside Balapur, they are required to settle the bid amount on the same day.

For victors from Balapur, there is the flexibility to make the payment within a year.

