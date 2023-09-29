Home States Telangana

Congress springs a surprise, offers ticket to Gaddar’s kin

Decision comes at a time when many bigwigs are struggling to get party’s nod to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections

Published: 29th September 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

The balladeer hugs Rahul Gandhi during a rally

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a surprise move, the Congress offered the SC-reserved Secunderabad Cantonment ticket to revolutionary balladeer and renowned folk singer late Gaddar’s family. While rumours abound suggesting that the grand old party prefers Gaddar’s daughter Vennela over his son Suryam, party insiders clarified that the decision ultimately rests with Gaddar’s family.

These speculations are grounded in the belief that Vennela has inherited many of the distinctive qualities and attributes that made her father a prominent figure. At a time when the party’s bigwigs from well-to-do families are struggling to secure a ticket, the Congress’ decision to offer a ticket to Gaddar’s family is being frowned upon by many.

Sources said that the association between Gaddar and Gandhi family, after the former reposed faith in Parliamentary democracy, led to the party offering a ticket to his family.The Gaddar-Gandhi family camaraderie was evident during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, which was organised recently in Hyderabad, as the party’s top leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the late balladeer’s family.

A file photo of Congress leader  Rahul Gandhi with Gaddar’s family.

Speaking to TNIE, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud said: “Soniaji embraced Gaddar’s family with fondness when she was in Hyderabad to attend the CWC meeting. Gaddar was also very close to Rahul Gandhi.”

He recalled that in 2018, Rahul Gandhi himself arranged a meeting between Sonia Gandhi and Gaddar and his family. Gaddar, however, rejected the party’s offer to contest in the 2018 Assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the former MP added.

By offering a ticket to the Gaddar family in the upcoming elections, the Congress appears to be strategically targeting the consolidation of communist and anti-incumbency votes while also championing social justice, given Gaddar’s Dalit background.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaddar Telangana Assembly elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp