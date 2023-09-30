Groundwater rises by four metres in Telangana

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is unbelievable! The extractable groundwater available in Telangana at present is 739 tmcft. In other words, the water available in the State is around 2.5 times of State’s assured water of 299 tmcft in Krishna river and around 75 per cent of the assured waters of 967 tmcft in Godavari river.

The average groundwater level in the State has increased by more than four metres in the last nine years. The rise is observed in 83% of mandals, which is highest in the country. The groundwater extraction in the State has been reduced by 19%, this is, from 58% in 2013 to 39% this year. The extractable groundwater resources have been increased by 56% in 2023 (739 tmcft) as compared to 2013 (472 tmcft). This is an increase of 267 tmcft this year over the last year.

The State Level Committee (SLC) held a meeting here on Friday approved the ‘Dynamic Ground Water Resources of Telangana State for the year 2023’ by irrigation special chief secretary Rajat Kumar and others. The ground water resources are assessed jointly by Ground Water Department of the State and the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The officials said that the Central government appreciated the efforts of the State in raising the water table and reducing dependability on groundwater. The water levels have risen because of multi-pronged efforts made by the State government. These efforts include restoration of more than 27,472 tanks under Mission Kakatiya, lifting of water through Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and filling of minor irrigation (MI) tanks at regular intervals by linking with major and medium projects and construction of over 1,000 artificial recharge structures such as check dams, percolation tanks and recharge shafts.

Complementing the Ground Water Department and Central Ground Water Board on their excellent performance, Rajat Kumar suggested that precious ground water resources of the State must be optimally used for the welfare and prosperity of the Telangana farmers.

Central government praises State’s efforts

