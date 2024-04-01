‘6 guarantees will ensure Congress’s success in Telangana’: Former MP Mallu Ravi

Former MP and Congress candidate in Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha segment Mallu Ravi is confident that the six guarantees that his party is committed to implementing in Telangana will ensure its success in the Lok Sabha elections. In an exclusive interview with TNIE’s Manda Ravinder Reddy, he also says that he has no competition in his segment.

Excerpts from the interview

Who is your main rival in your constituency -- BRS candidate or BJP’s? Are you confident of winning the seat?

There is no competition for me in Nagakurnool. The candidates of BRS and BJP stand no chance at all. People are saying that I will win with a two lakh majority. It’s like a love marriage — people are loving me and I am loving them.

How will the Congress counter BJP’s Hindutwa agenda in the elections?

BJP is fighting for its existence in Telangana. It will not get even a single seat here. It doesn’t have cadre at the ground level. It may come with any agenda but no one can stop the Congress from winning maximum number of seats. People don’t trust the saffron party.

Former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, who is considered strong ‘Bahujanvadi”, is contesting against you on a BRS ticket? Will his candidature have an impact?

The BRS indicated that it is not serious about this segment by not fielding its “original” leader. People are also not trusting Praveen Kumar because he was the BSP state chief until recently and shifted his loyalties to the BRS at the last minute only to contest the Lok Sabha elections. He also criticised the BRS when he was in the BSP. Because of that no BRS leader or activist is working for his victory. Even the BSP leaders are against him. After he joined the BRS, everyone thinks that Praveen Kumar has bid adieu to “Bahujanism”.