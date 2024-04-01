‘6 guarantees will ensure Congress’s success in Telangana’: Former MP Mallu Ravi

Former MP and Congress candidate in Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha segment Mallu Ravi is confident that the six guarantees that his party is committed to implementing in Telangana will ensure its success in the Lok Sabha elections. In an exclusive interview with TNIE’s Manda Ravinder Reddy, he also says that he has no competition in his segment.
Excerpts from the interview
Who is your main rival in your constituency -- BRS candidate or BJP’s? Are you confident of winning the seat?
There is no competition for me in Nagakurnool. The candidates of BRS and BJP stand no chance at all. People are saying that I will win with a two lakh majority. It’s like a love marriage — people are loving me and I am loving them.
How will the Congress counter BJP’s Hindutwa agenda in the elections?
BJP is fighting for its existence in Telangana. It will not get even a single seat here. It doesn’t have cadre at the ground level. It may come with any agenda but no one can stop the Congress from winning maximum number of seats. People don’t trust the saffron party.
Former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, who is considered strong ‘Bahujanvadi”, is contesting against you on a BRS ticket? Will his candidature have an impact?
The BRS indicated that it is not serious about this segment by not fielding its “original” leader. People are also not trusting Praveen Kumar because he was the BSP state chief until recently and shifted his loyalties to the BRS at the last minute only to contest the Lok Sabha elections. He also criticised the BRS when he was in the BSP. Because of that no BRS leader or activist is working for his victory. Even the BSP leaders are against him. After he joined the BRS, everyone thinks that Praveen Kumar has bid adieu to “Bahujanism”.
What is the Congress’ agenda for this elections?
Congress is successfully implementing the six guarantees, which we announced before the Assembly elections. People are happy and expressing their confidence in the Congress and in the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The Congress also announced five guarantees at the national level. All these will have a positive impact in the elections.
Under which quota you got the ticket? Is it Congress worker’s quota or Mallu famliy quota?
I am a Congress grassroots worker. I have been in the Congress for the last 40 years. I served as an MP a couple of times. I held several posts in the party. I also have a good rapport with the people. The party high command recognised my services and gave me the ticket to contest again. My family, including brother Bhatti Vikramarka (present deputy chief minister) and (former MP) Anantha Ramulu, have been serving the Congress for a long time.
In the undivided Andhra Pradesh, you worked closely with the then chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Now you are working with Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy. What difference have you seen between them vis-a-vis administration?
YSR’s rule is being replicated by Revanth Reddy. He is playing a key role in implementation of the six guarantees. In working style, though there is slight difference, but in governance both are same. Like Rajasekhara Reddy, Revanth too won people’s trust and confidence in a very short time.