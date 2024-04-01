Congress came to power in Telangana by deceiving people: BRS leader Vinod Kumar

KARIMNAGAR: BRS candidate and former MP B Vinod Kumar alleged that the Congress has come to power based on false promises and deceiving gullible people.
The BRS student wing — Chaitanya Sadassu — had organised an event at a private function hall in Alugunur of Manakondur assembly constituency on Sunday. Speaking at the event, he said that for the development of Telangana, the BRS government had recruited about 1.61 lakh people for government jobs within 10 years. Additionally, exams for another 30,000 government jobs were also conducted. On the other hand, power cuts started within three months of the Congress coming to power, he alleged.
He recalled that in the united Andhra Pradesh, coal production was primarily based in the region that is now Telangana, while power generation companies were situated in the region that became Andhra Pradesh after the division.
After Telangana was carved out, approximately 26,000 MW of power generation capacity was established, ensuring 24-hour power supply for the agriculture sector, he noted.
He mentioned that when he was in office, IIIT was sanctioned for Karimnagar, and later, 50 acres of land were allocated. However, the present MP, Bandi Sanjay, neglected the project, resulting in its relocation to other states, he said.
He condemned Sanjay for not taking any steps for the development of Karimnagar. Vinod Kumar pointed out that due to the lack of skill development opportunities in Karimnagar, youth migrated to other states, securing approximately 30 lakh jobs in Hyderabad. He asserted that Sanjay has no right to seek votes from the people of Karimnagar.