Congress came to power in Telangana by deceiving people: BRS leader Vinod Kumar

KARIMNAGAR: BRS candidate and former MP B Vinod Kumar alleged that the Congress has come to power based on false promises and deceiving gullible people.

The BRS student wing — Chaitanya Sadassu — had organised an event at a private function hall in Alugunur of Manakondur assembly constituency on Sunday. Speaking at the event, he said that for the development of Telangana, the BRS government had recruited about 1.61 lakh people for government jobs within 10 years. Additionally, exams for another 30,000 government jobs were also conducted. On the other hand, power cuts started within three months of the Congress coming to power, he alleged.

He recalled that in the united Andhra Pradesh, coal production was primarily based in the region that is now Telangana, while power generation companies were situated in the region that became Andhra Pradesh after the division.