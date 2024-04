HYDERABAD: Former chief of the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) T Prabhakar Rao, named accused number 1 in the phone-tapping and extortion case, will arrive in Hyderabad on Monday, said sources.

The prime accused in the case, Prabhakar was earlier reported as absconding and the police had issued lookout notices against him. Recently, he is said to have contacted some senior officials to say he was in the US for medical treatment. Additionally, he had informed them that he would be in touch with the investigating officer.

When the probe team interrogates Prabhakar, there is a possibility that more details about the case will be revealed. After interrogating him, it is possible that the police might serve notices to BRS leaders, the sources said.

Another bizman files plaint

Another businessman Sandhya Sridhar Rao lodged a complaint against former Task Force OSD Radha Kishan Rao claiming that the latter had tapped his phone and extorted crores of rupees.