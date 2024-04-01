Former Telangana deputy CM Kadiyam, Kavya join Congress

HYDERABAD: Former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari along with his daughter Kavya formally joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and AICC Telangana in-change Deepa Dasmunshi on Sunday.

In the recent Assembly elections, Srihari won the Station Ghanpur seat on a BRS ticket. Meanwhile, Kavya was nominated by the pink party for the Warangal constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. A few days earlier, Kavya announced her reluctance to contest on a BRS ticket and tendered her resignation claiming that she didn’t get any support from ground-level leaders and predicted that the party would not secure many seats in the General Elections.

Started with TDP

Four-time legislator Srihari began his career with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He was elected to the Assembly from Station Ghanpur. In undivided Andhra Pradesh, he has held the portfolios of irrigation, education, social welfare and marketing in TDP-led governments.

In 2013, he joined the BRS (then TRS) and won the Warangal Lok Sabha seat. However, he resigned as MP after the pink party won the first Assembly elections in Telangana and was appointed the deputy chief minister.

Meanwhile, BRS leader and former MLC B Mohan Reddy also joined the Congress in the presence of Deepa Dasmunshi AICC secretary Rohit Choudhary, advisor to chief minister Vem Narender Reddy and Khairatabad DCC chief Rohin Reddy also attended the programme.

Ex-MLC Mohan Reddy too changes loyalties

BRS leader and former MLC B Mohan Reddy also joined the Congress in the presence of Deepa Dasmunshi. AICC secretary Rohit Choudhary, advisor to chief minister Vem Narender Reddy and Khairatabad DCC chief Rohin Reddy were present.