Goibibo told to pay Rs 72K to Mahbubnagar man

HYDERABAD: The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mahbubnagar, has imposed a fine of Rs 72,399 on Goibibo, a Gurugram-based travel booking website, for failing to confirm a flight ticket and not refunding the amount.

As per the complaint, Pradeep Sunkari, said he booked a ticket on the Goibibo for a Jet Airways flight from Hyderabad to London via Mumbai for Rs 47,399 in March 2019. However, even though the receipt was generated, the ticket could not be confirmed.

To claim a refund, the complainant approached Goibibo and the third party (Jet Airways) multiple times. However, when it didn’t bear fruit, Sunkari lodged a complaint. A legal notice was issued to the respondents in July 2020. However, neither Goibibo nor Jet Airways responded to the notice.