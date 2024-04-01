Goibibo told to pay Rs 72K to Mahbubnagar man

HYDERABAD: The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mahbubnagar, has imposed a fine of Rs 72,399 on Goibibo, a Gurugram-based travel booking website, for failing to confirm a flight ticket and not refunding the amount.
As per the complaint, Pradeep Sunkari, said he booked a ticket on the Goibibo for a Jet Airways flight from Hyderabad to London via Mumbai for Rs 47,399 in March 2019. However, even though the receipt was generated, the ticket could not be confirmed.
To claim a refund, the complainant approached Goibibo and the third party (Jet Airways) multiple times. However, when it didn’t bear fruit, Sunkari lodged a complaint. A legal notice was issued to the respondents in July 2020. However, neither Goibibo nor Jet Airways responded to the notice.
In its defence, Goibibo termed Sunkari’s allegations baseless and told the Commission that it is only a service provider that transfers money to the third party, adding that it is, in no way, concerned regarding the cancellation of a flight ticket.
Claiming that the aforementioned terms and conditions were well known to the customer, Goibibo added that once a booking is confirmed, it is discharged from its obligations and liabilities. However, the Commission, in its order, noted that Goibibo failed to furnish any evidence of the said amount transferred into the account of Jet Airways, as a result of which it dismissed the complaint against the latter.
Goibibo has now been asked to refund the ticket amount along with Rs 25,000 compensation within 45 days from March 13.