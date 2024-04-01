Heatwave continues in Telangana, Nalgonda records 42.4 degrees Celsius

HYDERABAD: The state continues to witness heatwave conditions, with Nalgonda recording the highest maximum temperature at 42.40C on Sunday, followed by KPHB in Hyderabad at 40.80C.

According to IMD, temperatures are expected to rise by 2-3 degree in the state over the next three days in isolated areas, with dry weather continuing to prevail across the state.

As per the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS) report, the state’s average temperature was 39.50C against the normal temperature of 38.80C with a departure of 0.80C. While the maximum average temperature in GHMC was 39.50C against 38.8 0C normal temperature.