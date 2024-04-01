KTR predicts BRS candidate’s win, Kishan Reddy’s defeat in Secunderabad

HYDERABAD: BRS working president and former IT and MAUD minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday exuded confidence that the party candidate would win easily from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment and predicted the defeat of Union minister G Kishan Reddy, who is seeking reelection from the constituency.

Citing a lack of tangible progress and development initiatives in the Secunderabad segment in the last five years, the BRS working president accused Kishan Reddy of failing to get sufficient funds either for development of the segment or Telangana state.The former IT minister took out a padayatra in Amberpet and interacted with people urging them to vote for BRS candidate T Padma Rao Goud.

Rama Rao also recalled Kishan Reddy’s previous electoral defeat in the Amberpet Assembly segment.He dared Kishan Reddy to provide a comprehensive report on his achievements and contributions to the Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment. He highlighted Pamda Rao Goud’s pivotal role as a senior Telangana agitator and his significant contributions to the statehood movement in the city.

‘No tangible progress in Sec’bad for 5 years’

Citing a lack of tangible progress and development initiatives in the Secunderabad segment in the last five years, BRS working president KT Rama Rao accused Union Minister G Kishan Reddy of failing to get sufficient funds either for development of the segment or Telangana.