Osmania University signs MoU with Abode Biotec

HYDERABAD: Osmania University has signed an MoU with Abode Biotec India Pvt Ltd to collaborate on joint research, academic programmes, faculty exchange, student internships, training, infrastructure usage, research proposals and other collaborative efforts. This collaboration Biotech will facilitate the scaling up of research activities, aimed at benefiting PhD students, enabling collaborative research studies at both the lab and industry levels.

Additionally, both organisations will undertake national skill development programs for PG and PhD students. The initial term of the MoU is for three years and Dr Hameeda Bee from the university’s Department of Microbiology will be the nodal officer for the collaboration. Vice Chancellor Prof D Ravinder, M Sreenadh and Shalini from Abode Biotec Pvt Ltd as well as other faculty members were present during the signing of the MoU.