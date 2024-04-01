People want to see Modi taking oath as PM for third time: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: BJP state president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that there is a strong Modi wave across the country and the people have decided to ensure that he takes oath as prime minister for the third consecutive time.

Kishan toured several areas, including Balavantpur and Brahimnwada, in Begumpet as part of his election campaign in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. Kishan, who is seeking re-election, visited several apartment complexes and interacted with the people.

Claiming that there have been no bomb blasts or communal clashes in the country since Modi took over as the prime minister, he said that there used to be power cuts during the Congress regime. The industrialists used to suffer due to lack of power. But in the last 10 years, there were no power cuts and every section of society is happy, he said.

He alleged that there were Rs 12 lakh crore worth scams when Manmohan Singh was the PM. There were no such scam under Modi’s rule. The economy improved and the poverty reduced considerably under Modi’s rule, he claimed.

“Now, the entire nation is supporting Modi,” he averred.

Kishan recalled that the BJP government developed Begumpet and Secunderabad railway stations and Cherlapally railway terminal. The second phase of MMTS too was launched recently. “Compare the Congress rule right from the Independence with that of the BJP’s 10-year rule and vote for the BJP,” he said.