Telangana CM might withdraw Rythu Bandhu scheme: BRS leader Harish Rao

KAMAREDDY: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy might attempt to withdraw the Rythu Bandhu scheme and reduce the number of districts through reorganisation.

Stating that the chief minister may attempt to buy BRS leaders, but he cannot buy BRS activists, he said that whoever leaves the pink party will find the doors permanently closed to them.

Mentioning that the BRS had supported BB Patil, who was elected twice as MP from Zaheerabad constituency, but later joined the BJP, he said that only a few committed leaders are necessary for the party to win the hearts of the people. The former minister was speaking at a party meeting in Kamareddy and Yellareddy Assembly constituencies on Sunday.

Harish said during the 100 days of the Congress government, groundwater levels declined significantly and 280 farmers died by suicide across the state.

Harish urged the public to deliver a fitting lesson to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He said that the Congress cheated the public by not fulfilling the assurances made to the people during the Assembly elections campaign. He warned that if people do not hold Revanth accountable, it would signify acceptance of his deceitful practices.

The BRS leader emphasised that defeating the Congress in the parliamentary elections would compel the government to promptly implement all promised reforms.

He criticised the BJP for failing to implement promised assurances to the people and for exploiting the Ayodhya Ram temple issue for political gain.