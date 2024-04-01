Telangana farmers concerned as acres of crop wither due to water scarcity

Speaking to TNIE, J Bhima Naik, a farmer of Dharawath Thanda in the Devurupala Mandal of Jangaon district said: “We had borrowed lakhs of rupees from private financiers to cultivate crops, and when the crops withered, the financiers forced us to repay the amounts. I cultivated paddy on four acres, investing Rs 7 lakh, and due to water scarcity the entire crop perished in the fields.”

Accusing the officials of failing to release water from the Nawapet and Station Ghanpur reservoirs, Bhima said: “Despite raising the issue with the irrigation officials and the local Congress MLA about the crop damage, no action was taken to deal with the situation.” “The state government’s negligence resulted in heavy losses to the farmers in the Rabi season,” he lamented.

Another farmer, Md Yakub, from Seetharampuram village in Devurupala mandal crop for cattle to feed, incurring a loss of about Rs 10 lakh.” Yakub requested the authorities to release water and save crops.