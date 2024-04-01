Telangana govt not to sign power deal with NTPC to cushion consumers

Currently, power costs stand at Rs 5.90 per unit, but upon Phase-2 completion, it could soar to Rs 8 to Rs 9 per unit, surpassing open market rates of Rs 2 to Rs 4 per unit, they added. In such a scenario, purchasing power at a higher rate from NTPC would push the Discoms into further losses, the sources opined.

If a PPA is signed with NTPC for 25 years, it could increase the burden on people living in the state, the sources mentioned, adding that it was the reason why the government has decided against signing the PPA. Instead, the government is exploring other options, including sources where power would be available at a lower price, the sources mentioned.

The state government, according to the sources, is also contemplating against constructing thermal power plants in the future, citing high costs and part of plans to encourage hydel, solar and wind power.

New energy policy

The state government is also planning to implement a new policy on energy generation and power purchase. The policy would be prepared while taking the state’s requirements till 2032 into consideration.

The peak power load in Telangana stands at 15,623 MW. Meanwhile, the state is estimating that the peak demand may touch 27,059 MW by 2031–32. The state government may also invite private companies, which can supply power at reasonable costs.

The new power policy of the government would see that there would be no burden on consumers, the sources said. It would focus on renewable energy, as such plants would come into operation within two years, they added.

The government is planning to use solar power for the state’s needs from 10 am to 5 pm in a bid to drastically reduce spending on power. The solar plants would be set up at all 33/11 kv substations and on available government lands. Self-help groups would be encouraged to set up solar plants as well.

The solar plants would also be set up with the partnership of private companies and persons. Solar units would also be set up on the buildings of all government schools, colleges, universities, hostels and offices. The government is also studying how to generate pumped storage power for major and medium projects. There is a possibility of generating 6,732 MW of power at the existing reservoirs, according to estimates.