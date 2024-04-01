Three AP-based drug peddlers arrested, 2.2 litre hashish oil seized

HYDERABAD: The Balanagar SOT, along with the Medchal police late on Saturday night, apprehended three AP-based peddlers for procuring hashish oil from Tuni in AP and selling it here in Hyderabad. The police seized a polythene cover containing 2.2 litres of hashish oil from their possession.

The accused — Gollu Kumara Swamy, Kodi Ajay Kumar and Lokavarapu Swamy Ganesh — are all natives of Visakhapatnam.

According to the police, Gollu Kumara Swamy migrated to Hyderabad and started working as a mechanic at Gandimaisamma area. However, as he could not manage his expenses, he hatched a plan to peddle drugs to make easy money.

Kumara Swamy then got in touch with AP-based supplier Nageswara Rao (currently absconding). He then lured his friend Ajay Kumar and asked him to purchase the drugs from Nageswara Rao and deliver it to him in Hyderabad.

Following Kumara Swamy’s instructions, Ajay Kumar along with his friend Swamy Ganesh met Nageswara on Friday and purchased the contraband. Later, the duo travelled to Hyderabad on a bike and met with Kumara Swamy and the trio then went to Medchal.

Meanwhile, the police, who were conducting a regular vehicle check in the area apprehended the peddlers and seized the drugs from them.

In case you have information related to ganja/weed oil suppliers, inform the police by dialling 100 or contact the Cyberabad NDPS Enforcement Cell on 7901105423 or reach out to Cyberabad Whatsapp number 9490617444.