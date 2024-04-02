AC coach attendant, pantry car vendor hawk drugs in train, arrested

HYDERABAD: The Government Railway Police recently seized 14 kg of ganja worth Rs 3.50 lakh and arrested two drug peddlers who were planning to traffic the drugs from Odisha to Mumbai.

The accused, identified as Manoj Parmar, 25, and Anil Updhyay, 28, are both natives of Madhya Pradesh. While Manoj is an AC coach attendant, Anil is a pantry car vendor in Train No. 11020 Konark Express, in which they were caught peddling drugs.

The duo were caught by the railway police when they were conducting checks in the train. After the train crossed the Vikarabad railway station around 1 pm, the police suspected something was wrong in a closed B6 coach bed roller. When they opened the lock, they found two black and pink coloured shoulder bags containing a total of seven packets of ganja.

Upon investigation, the accused confessed to peddling the drugs to Mumbai. They revealed that on Saturday evening, an unknown person came to the duo at B6 coach and offered to pay them Rs 25,000 each if they would peddle the drugs from Brahmapur railway station to Mumbai. Attracted by the offer, the duo agreed to traffic the contraband.

The Vikarabad police, with the help of railway police, apprehended the accused on the train and detained them at Tandur railway station.

