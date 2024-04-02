BJP’s ‘Raithu Deeksha’ to be held in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: In a bid to instil confidence in farmers who are worried over the lack of water for irrigation and also mount pressure on the state government, Karimnagar MP and BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar will conduct a one-day ‘Raithu Deekha’ in the city on Tuesday.

Addressing an election executive committee meeting on Monday, he urged party activists to fight for the issues of farmers. He reminded them that the BJP has always stood up for farmers.

The MP also said that when former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had refused to buy paddy stock from farmers, only the saffron party had protested against it.

Currently, the Congress government was implementing similar initiatives and making farmers suffer, Sanjay said, adding that not one of the pre-poll promises made by the Congress for farmers was implemented properly.

The MP also pointed out that though the former CM had announced compensation for farmers affected by hailstorms in Ramadugu mandal, they were yet to receive any money.

Additionally, Sanjay said that before KCR visits the damaged crop fields in Karimnagar and interacts with farmers, he should apologise to the people.

KCR should tender an apology: bandi

The MP also pointed out that though the former CM had announced compensation for farmers affected by hailstorms in Ramadugu mandal, they were yet to receive any money. Sanjay said KCR should tender an apology before visiting farmers in Karimnagar.