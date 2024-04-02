CM Revanth is Congress' star campaigner in four states

HYDERABAD: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy as one of the star campaigners for the party in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Elections in these four states will be held in the first phase.

The AICC will take a call on engaging Revanth’s services for campaigning depending on requirement.

Interestingly, Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has found a place in the star campaigners list of Arunachal Pradesh. According the party, he well-known in the Arunachal Pradesh political circles as a company owned by him has executed several contract works related to the infrastructure sector. Another leader from Telangana who has made it to the star campaigners list for Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu is former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin.

Surprisingly, his name is missing in the star campaigners list of Uttar Pradesh though he was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 from the Moradabad constituency in the state.

In the recent Telangana Assembly elections he contested from the Jubilee Hills constituency and lost.

Meanwhile, BJP senior leader P Muralidhar Rao’s name is missing in the star campaigners’ list of Madhya Pradesh though he is the party in-charge of the state. Similarly, Union Minister for Development of North-Eastern States G Kishan Reddy is not a star campaigner of the BJP in North-eastern states.

Chosen trio

The Congress has included three leaders from Telangana in its list of star campaigners. The trio will be campaigning in the following states , UP, Arunachal, J&K and TN