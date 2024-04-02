DCA seals two drug stores for selling medicines with fake claims

HYDERABAD: Continuing with drug busts, the Drug Control Administration (DCA) seized two counterfeit medicines being sold in the market with misleading claims recently.

In the first case, substantial quantities of medicines were confiscated from a raid at a medical shop in Shamshabad village, Rangareddy. The accused were selling a homoeopathic medicine — LoLord’s Stonil Tablets — claiming it would cure renal calculi (kidney stones). The pills were originally manufactured by Gurugram-based, Lord’s Homoeopathic Laboratory.

The other case pertains to an ayurvedic medicine — hemapushpa tonic — being circulated by a medical shop in Mallampet village, Gandimaisamma mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri with an alleged misleading claim that it treats women’s health — abdominal cramps, pelvic pain, loss of appetite, anaemia, backache, nausea, vomiting, crankiness, and hot flushes of the palm and soles.

The drug was originally manufactured by Delhi-based Rajvaidya Shital Prasad & Sons.

Cases against the accused have been booked under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.