Hyderabad police destroy 1K silencers, book 1,910 cases

HYDERABAD: In an effort to curb pollution and ensure road safety, the city traffic police registered 1,910 cases and seized around 1,000 modified motorbike silencers on Monday. The seized silencers were destroyed by the police.

As per the cops, the modification of silencers on motorbikes not only violates traffic regulations but also raises air pollution. Moreover, it leads to amplified noise levels, posing serious health hazards to people. These modified silencers can also be a cause of people’s distraction and panic, as a result of which, they might end up losing the balance of their vehicles and getting hurt, the police noted.

The Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act states that fitting horns and modified silencers on motorbikes is liable to be charged with a fine up to Rs 10,000 and imprisonment up to six months. The penalty applies if the pressure horn or modified silencer produces more than 80 decibels of noise.