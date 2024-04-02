KCR misleading people by hiding facts: DyCM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka accused former chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao of levelling baseless allegations against the Congress government at Suryapet and misleading the people by hiding facts.

He accused KCR of spreading false propaganda against the Congress government and dared the BRS supremo to an open debate on power and irrigation sectors. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Monday, Vikramarka said: “KCR is unable to digest the fact that BRS leaders are joining the Congress. Can a person who has been the chief minister for 10 years stoop this low with his comments? He tried to mislead people by narrating fabricated stories.”

“When KCR was speaking to reporters, there was a problem with the mike but he lied that it was a power cut,” he added and wondered how consumption would have increased to unprecedented levels if there was no power supply.

He alleged that the Yadadri power plant was constructed by the previous government at a distance of 350 km from the coal source. “This has resulted in abnormally high transportation costs and inordinate delays in obtaining environmental clearances. This led to a sharp increase in the construction cost,” Vikramarka said.

He said that the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 mandated 4,000 MW of electricity be given to Telangana and the NTPC plant was announced by the then Union government.

The minister said that while Bhadradri Thermal Power Plant was to be built with supercritical technology, KCR took up the construction of the plant with subcritical technology for commissions. The nationwide grid connection was completed by the UPA government in 2013 itself, he said.

He asked KCR to explain why in the 10 years of BRS rule he failed to build 2BHK houses for all eligible in the state as promised. “Have you established an English medium school for boys and girls in every mandal and KG-to-PG schools in every constituency? Did you distribute three acres of land to Dalits? Has the loan waiver for farmers been completed in five years?” Vikramarka asked.