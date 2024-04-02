KTR says fear of KCR made Congress regime release water

NALGONDA: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday claimed that the administration was prompted into lifting water from the Nandi pumphouse in Ellampalli due to the proposed visit of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The former minister interacted with farmers in Mushampally of Nalgonda mandal. Later, speaking to reporters, he said the Congress government, which was saying that the Kaleshwaram project has failed, is providing water to Karimnagar using Bahubali motors.

On the drought-like situation in the state, Rama Rao said, “Everyone is saying that this is not a drought due to less rains, but one brought by the incompetent Congress government.”

He also accused the Congress government of enacting drama by not filling the reservoirs. During KCR’s reign as CM, people from Nagarjunasagar to the tail-end areas would receive water for irrigation, the BRS leader said, adding that the Congress has implemented an inefficient system within 110 days of coming into power.

The former minister also accused the government of letting the crops of numerous farmers dry up just so that they could blame KCR. He also alleged that no minister has met the affected farmers. “However, we are the principal opposition party, and our leader KCR is showing courage by meeting farmers in three to four districts regardless of his health situation,” he added.

Rama Rao also questioned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on his promise to waive crop loans of up to Rs 2 lakh and demanded that the latter tender an apology for not implementing it at once. Stating that the BRS was fighting for farmers in the state, the former minister demanded that the government provide a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal on crops. “Revanth and other ministers only focus on inducting leaders from other parties, but not on the issues of farmers,” he added.

Rama Rao alleged that Revanth would be the first to join the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections to avoid investigation by central agencies. He warned the TPCC chief to be careful, stating that there was an “Eknath Shinde” in the party.

KTR meets ryot

Meanwhile, a video clip of a farmer, Mallaiah, was being circulated widely where he is reportedly pointing to his dried crops and demanding that KCR be made the chief minister again. Stating that he was in debt, he said, “Farmers were seeing positive change as long as KCR was in power.” Moved by the clip shared on X, Rama Rao had said that he would meet Mallaiah when he visits Nalgonda. Keeping true to his promise, he met the farmer in Mushampally village on Monday.