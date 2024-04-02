Maximum temp to rise by 2oC to 3oC in some places of Telangana

HYDERABAD: As per an advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad on Monday, maximum temperatures are likely to gradually rise by 2o C to 3o C over the next three days at isolated places across Telangana.

The IMD has forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places over the state on April 6 and 7.

As per the IMD, maximum and minimum temperatures in Hyderabad are likely to be around 40o C and 26o C respectively for the next 48 hours, with wind speeds around 4 to 8 kmph.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Nalgonda and Siddipet recorded 43o C on Monday, the highest temperature in the state. Within GHMC limits, the highest temperature was 41.9o C at Kukatpally. The TSDPS said the maximum average temperature, under GHMC limits, is 38.5o C against the 38.8o C normal.