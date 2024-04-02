Nizamabad colony flooded in canal breach; bund encroachment blamed for mess

NIZAMABAD: A sub-distributary canal of the Nizam Sagar project (No. 82/2), which passes through Armoor, breached at 3.30 am on Monday, resulting in water entering the Journalist Colony. Officials reached the spot three hours later at 6.30 am and were able to arrest the breach in the afternoon.

The incident occurred when water from the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) was being released through the Arugula Rajaram Guthpa lift irrigation scheme, designed for supplementation of Nizam Sagar project’s ayacut, to provide water for irrigation and filling tanks in several villages. As part of that, water was flowing in the 82/2 sub-distributary canal, which has a capacity of 100 cusecs. The canal caused a breach measuring 10 to 15 metres wide.

The breach caused water to flood the streets and enter three houses. Several trees and saplings were also affected, and a power outage was reported.

Nizamsagar Executive Engineer (EE) T Bhanu Prakash told TNIE that encroachments had taken place in the canal bund area. “Locals reported that on Sunday night, some people had attempted to level the land using an excavator for construction activity, which led to the breach of the canal bund. The bund area was disturbed and the same was conveyed to higher officials,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nizamabad Chief Engineer (CE) Madhusudhan directed division-level officials to submit a detailed report about the incident.

Armoor RDO B Raja Goud visited the affected area and said that there was no human or property loss due to the breach. “Upon receiving information about the breach, measures were taken to stop the lift irrigation pumps at upstream areas, and all canal shutters were opened to decrease the water flow in the canal.