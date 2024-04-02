Ponnam Prabhakar asks Congress activists to counter BRS propaganda

SIDDIPET: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday asked Congress activists to counter the false propaganda allegedly being peddled by BRS leaders, including former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “It is not correct to blame the government for drought since the Congress took charge only in Karimnagar,” he said, adding that the BRS was in power during the rainy season last year.

Addressing a party workers’ meeting in Koheda, the minister said the people were observing the activities of all the parties in the state and had rejected the criticism by the BRS and the BJP. He said the Congress was fulfilling pre-poll promises one after another while citing that it had already implemented free travel for women in TSRTC buses, free electricity for up to 200 units, domestic LPG cylinders for `500 and provided 3,500 units under the Indiramma Housing Scheme in each constituency within 100 days of taking charge.

Prabhakar also promised to extend a crop loan waiver of up to 2 lakh and give Rs 500 per quintal as a bonus for paddy farmers. The groundwater level was going down due to the scorching sun, the minister pointed out, adding that Congress leaders should take note of the current situation and ask authorities to resolve water issues.

The government has allocated funds for drinking water issues, he said, adding that more money will be sanctioned if the problems are not resolved.

Prabhakar also asked Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar to explain why the BJP-led Union government, which has been in power for 10 years, was yet to fulfil its promises. He also asked why the BJP was yet to provide employment to 2 crore people.

Claiming that the saffron party had realised that using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name won’t get them votes, the BJP has started invoking the name of Lord Ram to garner support, he added.

‘In the name of Ram’

Claiming that the BJP had realised that using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name won’t get them votes, Prabhakar said the saffron party has started invoking the name of Lord Ram to garner support. He also took a dig at Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay and the Union government