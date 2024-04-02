'Support BJP and be part of change saffron party brought in,' says Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: BJP state president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that India has made significant progress in the last 10 years by moving away from extending freebies to win elections and instead implementing policies that ensure economic and social development in the long run.

Speaking to reporters here, he urged people to support the BJP and be part of the change.

Asserting that 25 crore people have come out of poverty since 2014, he also claimed that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana helped four crore families and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was extended to 80 crore people. About 14 crore rural families received access to drinking water through the Jal Jeevan Mission and 12 crore toilets were constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission, he added.

Stating that secularism was not restricted to mere words, the Union minister claimed that Rs 34 crore reached the accounts of the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

Kishan also attributed the increase in the sex ratio from 918 to 933 to the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme introduced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. He said that the increase in the enrolment of women in STEM courses is a sign that more women will join the workforce in the future.

The union minister said India is poised to become a manufacturing hub in the global supply chain.

“We are the third largest startup system in the world,” Kishan added.