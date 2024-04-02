Telangana govt likely to issue fresh ration cards

HYDERABAD: The state government has in-principle decided to issue food security cards (FSC) to eligible applicants. Although Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is learnt to have given assent to this effect, the procedure for sanctioning of new ration cards would only commence post the relaxation of the model code of conduct (MCC) in force for the Lok Sabha elections.

Under the previous BRS administration, the online application portal for FSCs was reportedly inactive, prompting widespread grievances among individuals below the poverty line who lacked access to subsidised rice. Despite assertions by the previous government regarding the continuous process of ration card sanctioning, the absence of an accessible application compounded the challenges faced by prospective beneficiaries.

Admittedly, the FSC happens to be the eligibility criterion for various welfare schemes across the state. Notably, the newly elected Congress government has made FSC the prerequisite for accessing a spectrum of welfare initiatives, including subsidised gas cylinders, Indiramma Illu (housing for the poor), Cheyutha (pensions), and Gruha Jyothi (free electricity up to 200 units).

Speaking to TNIE, a highly-placed source in the state government said that they have been receiving pleas from the people to sanction new ration cards as it is linked to the implementation of welfare schemes. He said that the government has already taken a decision and will roll out the process after the conclusion of MCC. The sources also said that the Congress government is contemplating delinking FSCs and welfare schemes as it is having adverse effects.

Currently, thousands of eligible applicants couldn’t get either ration or any other welfare schemes without the required documents. After issuing the ration cards, they would be considered for the flagship schemes of the Congress government.