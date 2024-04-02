Telangana HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of KCR’s nephew

HYDERABAD: Justice G Radha Rani of the Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by Kalvakuntla Kanna Rao, nephew of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in connection with a land grabbing case. Rao, accused No. 4 in the case, has been charged with attempt to murder and land encroachment following a complaint lodged by Bandoju Srinivas, director of OSR Projects.

As per the case registered under Crime No. 123/2024, dated March 3 by the Adibatla police station, Rao and his accomplices were involved in a land grabbing incident.

According to Bandoju Srinivas, Kanna Rao along with his 30 associates trespassed into his two-acre plot of land at Adibatla. The land, developed by OSR Projects, became the bone of contention as Kanna Rao and his henchmen allegedly attempted to grab it.

It is second setback for Kanna Rao as his petition seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him was dismissed by Justice K Sujana on March 20.