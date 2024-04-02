Ten Lok Sabha seats on saffron party’s radar

HYDERABAD: The BJP is aiming to win at least 10 seats and increase its vote share in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The party’s state and constituency-level leaders and cadre are already at work in the segments with the party’s national leadership giving them the go-ahead to focus on ground-level preparation.

Party sources said that the national leadership is getting survey reports every week from the Lok Sabha constituencies and is tweaking its action plan accordingly. The party is planning a high-voltage campaign in the next 10 days.

According to sources, the party is fully focused on Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Zaheerabad, Medak and Nagarkurnool constituencies. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won four seats — Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Secunderabad. Now, it wants to better the score by bagging at least nine out of the total 17 seats in the state.

The party is also focusing on inorganic growth by engineering defections from BRS. It has already landed sitting MPs BB Patil (Zaheerabad) and P Ramulu (Nagarkurnool-SC). The party has named BB Patil as its candidate in Zaheerabad while it is fielding Ramulu’s son Bharat in Nagarkurnool.

The party also rolled out the red carpet for former MLAs S Saidi Reddy (Huzurnagar) and Aroori Ramesh (Wardhannapet), and former Adilabad MP Godam Nagesh. They are now the party’s candidates in Nalgonda, Warangal (SC) and Adilabad (ST) seats respectively.

Banking on Ramulu

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, DK Aruna gave her rival Manne Srinivasa Reddy of the BRS a run for his money. She is now touring every village in her constituency and is using her contacts to drum up support for her candidature in all the Assembly segments that make up the Mahbubnagar seat.

In Nagarkurnool, the sitting MP’s son Bharat hopes to score a victory after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent massive public meeting in the town. Ramulu is a popular leader in the constituency.

In Malkajgiri, former minister Eatala Rajender is campaigning aggressively with an intent to defeat the Congress and BRS nominees. He is making a door-to-door visit to win the hearts of the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already taken part in a road show in the constituency to a tumultuous response. In 2019, former MLC N Ramchander Rao, who contested from the constituency, got a significant vote share. With the PM’s magic and personal charisma adding to his strength, the former minister may pull off a victory.

In Adilabad, sitting MP Soyam Bapu Rao was dropped and former MP Godam Nagesh is being fielded in his place. The party is expecting to win the seat, as in the last Assembly elections, it won four of the seven Assembly segments that constitute the Lok Sabha constituency. Modi addressed his first election rally a month ago in the segment.