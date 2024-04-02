TSRTC to home-deliver Ramalayam ‘talambralu’

HYDERABAD: Akin to 2023, the Endowments department, in cooperation with the TSRTC, will deliver the Ramulavari Kalyanotsavam talambralu of Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple, scheduled to be held at Bhadrachalam on April 17 on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The Corporation will charge a fee of Rs 151 from the devotees who can avail of the service after registering at the RTC’s logistics centres. Devotees can also contact the TSRTC call centre by dialling 040-23450033, 040-69440000, and 040-69440069.

Unveiling the booking poster in Hyderabad on Monday, managing director VC Sajjanar launched the booking facility. He said, “Two years ago, the management of TSRTC had decided to deliver these special talambralu to the devotees’ homes. This initiative has received a good response from devotees. Devotees are booking a large number of talambralu with their faith in the organisation.”

In 2023, the RTC delivered 1.17 lakh talambralu to the devotees, compared to around 89,000 in 2022, the MD said.