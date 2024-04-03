2BHK beneficiaries leave Harish Rao squirming

SIDDIPET: A BRS preparatory meeting for the Medak Lok Sabha constituency in Gajwel town took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when 2BHK beneficiaries surrounded former minister T Harish Rao upon his arrival at the function hall.

The beneficiaries expressed their frustration over the delay in getting the promised 2BHK houses. Despite a lottery draw conducted by officials to allocate houses to about 1,100 eligible people in Gajwel town, not a single beneficiary has yet got the dwelling.

Taken aback, Harish Rao assured the beneficiaries that he would address their concerns after the meeting and promised to accompany them to the RDO office for discussions. The beneficiaries allowed Harish Rao to enter the function hall for the meeting while they patiently waited outside.

However, tensions escalated as protesters closed the gate, preventing Harish Rao from leaving the venue after the meeting. They also raised “Harish Rao down, down” and “Venkataram Reddy down, down” slogans.

Matters cooled down after Former Forest Development Corporation chairman V Pratap Reddy intervened and assured the beneficiaries that he would accompany them to the RDO office to resolve the issue.

Once the situation calmed down, Harish Rao and Venkatram Reddy emerged from the function hall. Some beneficiaries voiced their intense disappointment at the delay in getting the houses.

They claimed that the 2BHK units intended for them had been allocated to those affected by the Mallannasagar project.

They also said that they had no one to turn to except former chief minister K Chandrasek-har Rao who represents Gajwel in the Assembly.