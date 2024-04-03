BRS seeks Rs 25K per acre compensation for ryots

HYDERABAD: A delegation of BRS leaders on Tuesday met Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and submitted a representation, seeking compensation for farmers whose crops were damaged due to a drought-like situation prevailing in the state.

In their letter, which was addressed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, they demanded that the farmers be given Rs 25,000 per acre compensation. The delegation, which comprised BRS MLAs and MLCs, also sought immediate implementation of the Rythu Bharosa scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers as well as the farm loan waiver scheme.

In their letter to the CM, they said that farmers across the state are suffering because of drought. “Crops have been damaged in close to 20 lakh acres. The government failed in water management and in supplying irrigation water as well as quality electricity. Due to non-implementation of farm loan waiver scheme, banks are refusing to give crop loans to farmers, forcing farmers to approach private money lenders,” they said.

The BRS delegation urged the CS to ensue that water from reservoirs is released for irrigation purpose.

The BRS alleges that after the Congress former the government, 200 farmers have ended their lives.