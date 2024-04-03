Case against HMWSSB after old man’s death

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a Septuagenarian lost his life after falling into a 20ft open drainage pit recently. As a result, the police apprehended the Site Engineer of the company who took the contract from HMWSSB.

Ghulam Mohammad, 78, a resident of Gulshan Colony in Shaikpet, was involved in a fatal accident after exiting a local mosque. Sources said that the elderly man, when near Aditya Nagar, lost the balance of his scooty adjacent to the open pit and fell into it. The pit was being dug by the contract company Ayyappa Private Limited after the work was handed over by the HMWSSB.

The family of the deceased pointed out the lack of adequate safety measures around the construction site and filed a case against the water board and the company. The absence of proper barricading is believed to have significantly contributed to the unfortunate incident. Given the depth of the pit, an earth mover was ultimately required to extricate him, the police said.

Mohammad was immediately transported to a private hospital with serious internal injuries. Mohammad succumbed to his injuries.

The Film Nagar police have apprehended the site in-charge, Sreenivas, 35, on charges under IPC Section 304(b). Authorities have also indicated that further arrests may occur pending an investigation into the negligence leading to Mohammad’s death.