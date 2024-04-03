Congress govt won’t implement CAA, NRC in Telangana: Uttam Kumar Reddy

SURYAPET: Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said that the Congress government will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) nor the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Telangana.

Speaking at an Iftar party in Kodad, Uttam emphasised that the return of the Congress to power in Telangana has reinstated belief in democracy and secularism in the state.

He said under the previous BRS regime, the minorities faced suppression and neglect. None of the promises made by the BRS, including 12% reservation for Muslims, were honoured. “The minorities faced discrimination at every level when the BRS was in power. KCR was a pseudo-secular who strengthened the roots of BJP and RSS in Telangana in the last 10 years,” he claimed.

Uttam said that the Congress is the only party that is capable of fighting the BJP at the national level. He said the return of BJP and Narendra Modi as the prime minister for the third term would be a severe blow for the minorities, especially the Muslims.

“Despite fierce opposition, the BJP government has already implemented the CAA. If the BJP wins again, it will likely introduce the NRC and NPR. To safeguard secularism in the country, people must support the Congress. It is not just about who will be the next MP, but more crucially, who will be the next PM. If Modi is re-elected, he will dismantle the secular fabric. If Rahul Gandhi becomes PM, he will uphold secularism and democracy,” the minister said.

He said regional parties like the BRS and TDP cannot be trusted as they can align with the BJP anytime to protect their personal interests.

“The TDP came out of the NDA during the 2018 elections. Later, it rejoined the BJP-led alliance. Similarly, the BRS has been a secret ally of the BJP in Telangana. Soon, it will make its friendship an open affair,” he said.

