Delay in Mission Bhagiratha water supply raises concerns

ADILABAD: The temperatures continue to rise, groundwater levels are decreasing and many projects are reaching dead storage levels. People in the agency and rural areas of the erstwhile Adilabad district are facing water scarcity as the Mission Bhagiratha water supply is being delayed due to various reasons such as power supply interruptions, among others.

Rural water supply, Mission Bhagiratha and District panchayat officials including the Engineer in Chief of Mission Bhagiratha, visited the erstwhile Adilabad district from Hyderabad to inspect areas with water problems and identify habitations facing severe water scarcity, especially in agency areas and organised a meeting to address these issues.

It was found out that some areas are witnessing power supply issues, causing a delay in filling intech wells. On Tuesday, there was a four-hour delay due to power supply issues.

Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent Engineer K Suresh said: “Out of the 1,238 habitations in Adilabad district, 230 have been identified as problematic. The mission Bhagiratha water supply from the Sriramsgar is meeting the required demand without any issues.”

“Alternative water supply measures are being taken for some habitations, and further measures will be taken on the advice of the district collector if any habitation faces water problems”, he added.

According to officials from the Kumurambheem Asifabad district, out of the 2,000 habitations, 148 have been identified as problematic. These habitations might face issues if there are problems with the grid, although there has not been any significant impacts so far.

Currently, a few habitations are facing delays in filling intech due to power supply issues, which are expected to be resolved within two or three days.