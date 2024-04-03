Despite reading 80K books, KCR doesn’t know when monsoon is: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Slamming former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the incumbent, A Revanth Reddy, on Tuesday, said the BRS chief had remembered farmers finally after 10 years. While dismissing the allegations levelled by the former CM, the TPCC chief added that KCR wouldn’t have ventured out to meet farmers had he not been removed from power or if his daughter, BRS MLC K Kavitha, had not been imprisoned.

After returning from New Delhi, Revanth inspected the venue for the Congress public meeting, Jana Jathara, scheduled for April 6 in Tukkuguda. Addressing the media later, he said, “Did you (KCR) allow the farmers, the unemployed or Congress leaders to come out of their residences to stage protests during your 10-year rule? Even for stepping out of their residences, people were detained and sent to jail. But, the Congress government is of the opinion that it is the Leader of Opposition’s responsibility to come out very frequently, and the government is ready to solve the issues without any egos.”

Criticising the BRS supremo, the chief minister asserted that the Leader of Opposition, despite reading 80,000 books, didn’t know when the rainy or winter season is. He said KCR had wrongly blamed the Congress for the lack of rainfall in the previous monsoon season, pointing out that the BRS was in power in that period.

CAA, NRC will not be implemented in TG: Uttam

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said the Congress government in Telangana would not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) or the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Speaking at an iftar event in Kodad, Uttam said the BJP-led Union government implemented the CAA despite facing fierce opposition. If the saffron party achieves a majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, it is most likely to introduce the NRC and the National Population Register, he added

KCR can give Rs 100 cr of the Rs 1,500 cr he got from electoral bonds: Revanth

It’s just been 100 days since the grand old party assumed power in the state and it’s irrational to blame Congress for less rainfall, Revanth opined.

“If KCR really had sympathy towards farmers, he should have given Rs 100 crore out of his party’s Rs 1,500 crore [received through electoral bonds]. Then, the people could have believed in KCR,” the chief minister said, adding that his government was committed to the development of farmers and women.

Denying the allegations of not crediting crop input subsidy amounts to the accounts of farmers, Revanth demanded an open apology from KCR for making false accusations while stating that they had already deposited the amount for the benefit of 64,75,851 farmers. He reminded the former CM that the previous BRS government used to deposit Rythu Bandhu funds in 4–10 months.

Countering accusations by the BRS supremo over his visit to New Delhi, Revanth said that he had gone to the national capital to bring pending funds for development projects such as Regional Ring Road, national highways, Metro rail and the Musi Riverfront Development project.